We Finally Know What Happened With Chrissy Teigen’s Bizarre Flight

Chrissy Teigen made headlines the day after Christmas after tweeting what most would consider to be a nightmare travel ordeal. Four hours into an 11 hour flight from Los Angeles to Tokyo, her plane had to turn around due to a passenger who mysteriously boarded the plane who wasn’t supposed to be on the flight. Instead of being incensed, the very pregnant Teigen live-tweeted the situation with her trademark good humor. “I don’t know why I’m not more upset about this,” she wrote. “The pleasure I get out of the story is worth more to me than a direct flight to Tokyo,” the model tweeted at one point.

Although Teigen never got any answers before having to deplane, getting settled into a airport lounge and eventually boarding a new flight, CNN has uncovered what went down — although it may or may not put her mind to rest. Apparently, two brothers with similar names were traveling to Tokyo but booked on separate flights. For some reason both brothers were granted permission to board the All Nippon Airlines (ANA) flight, which was discovered by the crew mid-flight.

The flight was then required to return to Los Angeles to comply with the airline’s security procedure.

“The cabin crew notified the pilot that one of the passengers boarded the incorrect flight, and the pilot in command made the decision to return to the originating airport,” the airline said in a statement. An investigation is underway to determine how the passenger boarded the flight. “We take great pride providing exemplary customer service, and on this flight we failed to do so,” it said. The airline tweeted an apology to passengers.

It’s unlikely the airline’s apology makes up for Teigen’s, her husband John Legend, and 150 other passengers eight-plus hour inconvenience, but at least now we have answers. How this sort of thing happens in this day and age of high-security air travel will likely remain a mystery, though.

(Via CNN)