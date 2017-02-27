Do Awards Show Political Statements Make A Difference?

Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Are The Prom Queen And King Of The Oscars’ Red Carpet

The term #RelationshipGoals gets thrown around a lot these days, usually incorrectly. For instance, John Legend taking Chrissy Teigen’s jewelry off when she’s drunk doesn’t count — it’s just common courtesy. Or in Teigen’s words on her always-entertaining Twitter account, “How is John taking off my jewelry ‘relationship goals’ like your f*ckin boyfriend won’t take your necklace off jfc leave him.” So, that might not count as #RelationshipGoals, but making out like a high schoolers on the red carpet of the Oscars does.

Legend, who previously won Best Original Song with Common for “Glory” (Selma) at the 87th Academy Awards, is performing “Audition (The Fools Who Dream)” and “City of Stars” from La La Land at the Oscars tonight, and, naturally, he brought along his supermodel wife as his +1. They immediately stole the red carpet show (although when your competition is Ryan Seacrest interviewing Mel Gibson, that’s not hard). Teigen wore a “white Zuhair Murad gown with intricate gold beading, a floor-length cape, and one of her red carpet must-haves: a very high slit,” according to People, a look that Legend said made her look like a “goddess.” He didn’t look so shabby himself.

And together, they were the prom king and queen.

