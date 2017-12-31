Getty Image

The Pizzagate conspiracy was one of the more shocking and crazy storylines to come out of Election 2016, hitting the mainstream one year ago after a gunman entered Comet Ping Pong pizzeria in Washington, DC and fired several shots. The gunman was arrested and sentenced to four years in prison for the act, but the conspiracy has not died down. It continues to pop up and the latest to become targets are Chrissy Teigen and her husband, John Legend, with theorists claiming the pair are part of the conspiracy.

It all seemed to start from a few harmless tweets involving Teigen’s child in some fun costumes, dressed like a hot dog and Alice from Alice In Wonderland. All things that wouldn’t seem odd, but soon the conspiracy theorists entered her timeline and claimed the tweets signaled that the pair were somehow involved in the insane “child sex ring run out of the basement of a pizza parlor” conspiracy. Sometime after the saga of her flight to Japan that turned back halfway, some of them entered the replies.

It seemed to reach a point of frustration for the model on Saturday, leading to her to post and speak out about some of the messages she received.

Alright. I debated saying something about this but I’m pretty disturbed over here. The fact that there are people with these…thoughts…is really scary. pic.twitter.com/9OtWKHxUgR — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 30, 2017

…apparently dressing my daughter as Alice in Wonderland and a hot dog and having a pizza emoji on Snapchat has to do with pizzagate and being uhhhh darksided. Holy shit That thread is wild. Enjoy. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 30, 2017