Twitter

It’s kind of amazing, if you think about it, that whenever presented with anything even remotely phallic looking, most people’s minds will go there. It’s why the eggplant emoji became the official emoji to represent a man’s genitalia and why Uproxx has an entire section of “accidental penis” posts mostly full of local news anchors embarrassing themselves on live television. Good stuff.

It’s also why Shelby Donovan, an 18-year-old from New Orleans thought the worst when she opened the below gift from her mother on Christmas day.