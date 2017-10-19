Between the ongoing investigation into Russia’s alleged 2016 election tampering and its warnings regarding North Korea’s ill intent, the CIA isn’t always in the news for good reason. However, Wednesday provided the internet with a much-needed story about Lulu, a sniffer dog in-training who was ultimately fired by the intelligence agency when she “[made] it clear being an explosive detection K9 isn’t for them.” Judging by the tweeted story and the press release (yes, a full press release) the agency released about Lulu, everything ended happily for all parties involved.

We’re sad to announce that a few weeks into training, Lulu began to show signs that she wasn’t interested in detecting explosive odors. pic.twitter.com/c6lxHPfC09 — CIA (@CIA) October 18, 2017

The CIA release explained the matter:

“A few weeks into training, Lulu began to show signs that she wasn’t interested in detecting explosive odors. For some dogs, like Lulu, it becomes clear that the issue isn’t temporary. Instead, this just isn’t the job they are meant for. Lulu was no longer interested in searching for explosives. Even when they could motivate her with food and play to search, she was clearly not enjoying herself any longer. Our trainers’ top concern is the physical and mental well-being of our dogs, so they made the extremely difficult decision to do what’s best for Lulu and drop her from the program.”

Sometimes a pup is bored & needs extra playtime, sometimes they need a little break, or it’s a minor medical condition like a food allergy. pic.twitter.com/pPaBPohhqB — CIA (@CIA) October 18, 2017

Lulu wasn’t interested in searching for explosives.

Even when motivated w food & play, she was clearly no longer enjoying herself. pic.twitter.com/puvhDk1tRX — CIA (@CIA) October 18, 2017

As sad as this may seem, however, the statement was quick to add that “[w]hen a dog is dropped or retires from our program, the handler or handler’s family is given the chance to adopt them. Most handlers, of course, choose to do so.” Sure enough, Lulu’s handler decided to adopt her and make her a part of his family, which included another dog. “She now enjoys her days playing with his kids, sniffing out rabbits and squirrels in the backyard, and eating meals and snacks out of a dog dish.”