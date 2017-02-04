Getty Image

A woman in India popped into a hospital on Tuesday complaining of some head pain, saying she felt a “tingling, crawling sensation.” Doctors obliged her concern and discovered — after being transferred three times — a living cockroach scurrying around her skull. Take a deep breath because this nightmare fuel story only gets bigger.

The woman in question said she woke up in the middle of the night to feel that “crawling sensation” near her right nostril, but she didn’t think anything of it as she was half asleep. A standard reaction to being half awake, but it persisted, with her saying, “There was a tingling and crawling sensation. Whenever it moved, it gave me a burning sensation in my eyes.”

It was a cause for concern and she took it seriously, going to a nearby clinic, who could find nothing wrong. The pain continued the next day and doctors found the living insect “sitting in the skull base, between the two eyes, close to the brain.” The procedure took about 45 minutes, and the cockroach was still moving around once extracted. It sounds like a fantastical story that may not be true, but trust us, it happened. For people who don’t believe the story and have strong stomachs, you can watch the procedure below. But please be advised it is not for the faint of heart:

(Via Gizmodo & The Daily Mail)