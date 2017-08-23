Plenty of people have piped up about their belief that removing Confederate monuments and other such statues will cause the U.S. to become woefully ignorant of history. But NYC mayoral candidate Nicole Malliotakis has already been operating on a dearth of accurate information about our nation’s founding. After a few enraged Baltimoreans took a sledge hammer to a statue of Christopher Columbus last night, she tweeted, “Even Christopher Columbus, the founder of our nation, is under attack.”
Twitter was helpfully eager to correct her. Some expressed surprise that Columbus founded our country, rather than other well-known figures.
Columbus never set foot in what is now the US.
Have any of the Right Wing retards who keep bleating about “history and heritage” ever even once cracked open a history book? Maine Governor Paul LePage also made an interesting claim that thousands of Maine residents fought for the Confederacy during the Civil War. Actual historians were quick to point out that there is absolutely no evidence to support this ridiculous claim, since Maine was one of the most pro-Union states in the North.
