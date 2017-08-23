Getty Image

Plenty of people have piped up about their belief that removing Confederate monuments and other such statues will cause the U.S. to become woefully ignorant of history. But NYC mayoral candidate Nicole Malliotakis has already been operating on a dearth of accurate information about our nation’s founding. After a few enraged Baltimoreans took a sledge hammer to a statue of Christopher Columbus last night, she tweeted, “Even Christopher Columbus, the founder of our nation, is under attack.”

Twitter was helpfully eager to correct her. Some expressed surprise that Columbus founded our country, rather than other well-known figures.

I thought Jesus was the founder of our nation. pic.twitter.com/9IO9yacGc2 — Trump's Feet (@TrumpFeet) August 23, 2017