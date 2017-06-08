James Comey Cracks A Joke About Wishing He Didn’t Cancel Date Night To Have Dinner With Trump

06.08.17 8 hours ago

If one discards the whole G-Man vibe, James Comey is not unlike you and I. Like many, he’s dealt with the blow of being unexpectedly unemployed, but now we’re also finding out he — like many men — regrets breaking a date with his wife. The reasoning behind his regret is far more complex than ours, but nonetheless, he now knows that it’s always a good idea to keep the plans you make with your wife.

Speaking before the Senate Intelligence Committee, Comey revealed that not only was he not the one that initiated the infamous dinner with Donald Trump (where the president requested his loyalty), but he also had to cancel a date he had with his wife to dine with Trump. Comey joked that if he knew what he knows now, he would have declined the president’s dinner proposal and stuck to the original plan.

Comey made the two-sided revelation-joke when asked by Senator Angus King (I-ME) if Trump’s claims were right (that Comey wanted to meet with Trump because he worried about his job), and the former FBI director asserted that Trump had requested the meeting. Comey went on to add that he left the timing of the dinner up to Trump. Senator King remarked that dinner with the president is one helluva excuse to cancel a date, but Comey then mentioned turning back the clock:

“…and then I hung up and had to call my wife to break the news to her, I was supposed to go to dinner with her that night…in retrospect, I love spending time with my wife and wish I had been there that night.”

James Comey, just like us, only totally different.

Around The Web

TAGSCONGRESSdonald trumpFBIjames comeyRUSSIA

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

Steven Hyden’s Favorite Albums Of 2017 So Far, Plus His Top Five Sleeper Records

Steven Hyden’s Favorite Albums Of 2017 So Far, Plus His Top Five Sleeper Records

06.08.17 12 hours ago 3 Comments
Arcade Fire Debuts The Funky, Sprawling New Song ‘No Signs Of Life’ In England

Arcade Fire Debuts The Funky, Sprawling New Song ‘No Signs Of Life’ In England

06.07.17 1 day ago
M.I.A. Calls Back To Depeche Mode On Her Simmering New Single ‘Goals’

M.I.A. Calls Back To Depeche Mode On Her Simmering New Single ‘Goals’

06.07.17 2 days ago
TLC’s Slow-Burning Return To Form ‘Way Back’ Video Features A Curious Snoop Dogg Cameo

TLC’s Slow-Burning Return To Form ‘Way Back’ Video Features A Curious Snoop Dogg Cameo

06.06.17 2 days ago 2 Comments
The Best Hip-Hop Albums Of 2017 So Far

The Best Hip-Hop Albums Of 2017 So Far

06.06.17 3 days ago 23 Comments
The 50 Best Albums Of 2017 So Far

The 50 Best Albums Of 2017 So Far

06.05.17 4 days ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP