Comey broke date with wife for dinner with Pres. Trump Jan. 27: “In retrospect I love spending time with my wife. I wish I had been there” pic.twitter.com/Dk6sOgAWem — ABC News (@ABC) June 8, 2017

If one discards the whole G-Man vibe, James Comey is not unlike you and I. Like many, he’s dealt with the blow of being unexpectedly unemployed, but now we’re also finding out he — like many men — regrets breaking a date with his wife. The reasoning behind his regret is far more complex than ours, but nonetheless, he now knows that it’s always a good idea to keep the plans you make with your wife.

Speaking before the Senate Intelligence Committee, Comey revealed that not only was he not the one that initiated the infamous dinner with Donald Trump (where the president requested his loyalty), but he also had to cancel a date he had with his wife to dine with Trump. Comey joked that if he knew what he knows now, he would have declined the president’s dinner proposal and stuck to the original plan.

Comey made the two-sided revelation-joke when asked by Senator Angus King (I-ME) if Trump’s claims were right (that Comey wanted to meet with Trump because he worried about his job), and the former FBI director asserted that Trump had requested the meeting. Comey went on to add that he left the timing of the dinner up to Trump. Senator King remarked that dinner with the president is one helluva excuse to cancel a date, but Comey then mentioned turning back the clock:

“…and then I hung up and had to call my wife to break the news to her, I was supposed to go to dinner with her that night…in retrospect, I love spending time with my wife and wish I had been there that night.”

James Comey, just like us, only totally different.