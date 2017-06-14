ABC

The sexual misconduct allegations that were reportedly the reason for Bachelor in Paradise to suspend production on season four have taken an unfortunate turn. Corinne Olympios, the cast member who sources thought to be at the center of the incident, has spoken out and is now claiming that she was a victim of sexual assault.

In a statement to TMZ, Olympios claims that she does not remember anything that happened the night in question, and that she has retained Hollywood lawyer Marty Singer to represent her pending an investigation.

Her full statement reads as follows:

I am a victim and have spent the last week trying to make sense of what happened on June 4. Although I have little memory of that night, something bad obviously took place, which I understand is why production on the show has now been suspended and a producer on the show has filed a complaint against the production. As a woman, this is my worst nightmare and it has now become my reality. As I pursue the details and facts surrounding that night and the immediate days after, I have retained a group of professionals to ensure that what happened on June 4 comes to light and I can continue my life, including hiring an attorney to obtain justice and seeking therapy to begin dealing with the physical and emotional trauma stemming from that evening.

Bachelor host Chris Harrison previously spoke out regarding the incident, stating that the safety of the cast and crew was of the upmost importance to them, and that it was his “sincere hope that we can come to a quick resolution on this and get back to work very soon.” Given this new development however, the odds of that now seem highly unlikely.

(Via TMZ)