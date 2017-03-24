Iceland's President Declared War On Pineapples

Cracker Barrel Is Getting Dragged On Social Media For Firing Some Dude Named Brad's Wife

Most people think of Cracker Barrel when it comes to their Southern style country cooking and country store, but as of late the restaurant chain is mostly being known as the cold-hearted MONSTERS who fired some guy named Brad’s wife. Confused? If so, then welcome to the internet!

Earlier this week, a screenshot from Cracker Barrel’s Facebook page went viral of a man named Bradley Reid Byrd, who posted Tuesday asking why the restaurant had fired his wife. Having not received sufficient explanation from the particular location his wife worked at, he decided to take this fight corporate.

Although the provenance of Brad’s grievances remains murky, another screenshot floating around the internet suggests that he initially took his fight to ‘the Barrel back in late February.

