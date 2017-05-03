Across the globe, the resistance continues to persist. No matter what side of an issue you are on these days, there is an equally passionate counter-side ready to pounce on your every belief. That fact has rarely been clearer than through a newly viral photo showing a Girl Scout in the Czech Republic facing off against a neo-nazi protester. The photo, taken by a photographer named Vladimir Cicmanec, shows a calm, cool, and collected girl scout named Lucie locked in an apparently heated discussion with a much older far-right nationalist at a far-right rally in Brno, Czech Republic.

The picture was taken as DSSS protestors, a group of Czech’s far-right nationalists, squared off against counter-protestors in a rally that took place in the Brno streets on Monday. The photo was uploaded to the World Organization of the Scout Movement’s Facebook page on Tuesday, with a caption that read, “People from all walks of life, and #Scouts among them, came to the streets during an extreme right march yesterday, to express their support for values of diversity, peace, and understanding. Creating a better world!” The photo quickly went viral as people on social media championed the girl scout for her braveness in the face of a group of people that would make even the toughest adult flinch.