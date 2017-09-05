Getty Image

As the news that the Trump administration really will be rescinding the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program has crackled across news channels and Twitter feeds, certain words kept cropping up in a variety of Americans’ gut reactions, from tech CEOs to politicians to immigration activists. They weren’t the same words President Trump used to describe himself — when he referred to his “big heart” and his love of children — as he wrestled with the decision over the fate of so-called Dreamers. Instead, many responding are turning to a different vocabulary, calling his move painful and inhumane.

The ACLU came out swinging by tweeting, “Today is a cruel day for Dreamers and all Americans.”

Today is a cruel day for Dreamers and all Americans. Trump’s move to end DACA is a manufactured crisis in response to anti-immigrant leaders — ACLU National (@ACLU) September 5, 2017

But the civil liberties organization wasn’t alone in its assessment.

Despite what AG Jeff Sessions said this morning, ending #DACA is NOT the “compassionate” thing to do. https://t.co/pdvi0v5Xub pic.twitter.com/Duqci1XN6R — SPLC (@splcenter) September 5, 2017

It is heartless of the administration to ask #DREAMers to come out of the shadows & now to punish them for pursuing their American dream. — Mayor Ed Lee (@mayoredlee) September 5, 2017