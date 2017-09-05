As the news that the Trump administration really will be rescinding the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program has crackled across news channels and Twitter feeds, certain words kept cropping up in a variety of Americans’ gut reactions, from tech CEOs to politicians to immigration activists. They weren’t the same words President Trump used to describe himself — when he referred to his “big heart” and his love of children — as he wrestled with the decision over the fate of so-called Dreamers. Instead, many responding are turning to a different vocabulary, calling his move painful and inhumane.
The ACLU came out swinging by tweeting, “Today is a cruel day for Dreamers and all Americans.”
But the civil liberties organization wasn’t alone in its assessment.
Join The Discussion: Log In With