Immigration Activists React With An Outpouring Of Emotion After The Trump Administration Ends DACA

#Donald Trump
09.05.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

As the news that the Trump administration really will be rescinding the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program has crackled across news channels and Twitter feeds, certain words kept cropping up in a variety of Americans’ gut reactions, from tech CEOs to politicians to immigration activists. They weren’t the same words President Trump used to describe himself — when he referred to his “big heart” and his love of children — as he wrestled with the decision over the fate of so-called Dreamers. Instead, many responding are turning to a different vocabulary, calling his move painful and inhumane.

The ACLU came out swinging by tweeting, “Today is a cruel day for Dreamers and all Americans.”

But the civil liberties organization wasn’t alone in its assessment.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Donald Trump
TAGSDACADEPORTATIONdonald trumpIMMIGRATIONjeff sessionsThe Dreamers

What Unites Us

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 2 hours ago
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 5 days ago 3 Comments
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 2 weeks ago
What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

08.22.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

08.16.17 3 weeks ago 31 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP