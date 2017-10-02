Instagram Celeb Dan Bilzerian Filmed Himself Running From The Scene Of The Las Vegas Mass Shooting As Shots Were Being Fired

#Dan Bilzerian
News Editor
10.02.17

Getty Image

Dan Bilzerian, who has styled himself as “Instagram’s Biggest Playboy” since 2015, purportedly makes much of his cash as a professional Las Vegas gambler. As such, it wasn’t out of the realm of possibility that he would be on the strip when the deadliest mass shooting broke out on Sunday night. When all was said and done, Stephen Paddock shot and killed at least 58 people with another 515 injured by gunfire and the resulting stampede. Indeed, Bilzerian found himself caught in the chaos but escaped without injury.

Bilzerian filmed himself fleeing on foot as shots rang out at the Mandalay Bay resort. In the below video — which arrives with a language warning — he can be seen telling the camera, “A girl just got shot in the f*cking head!” He also reacted to how “crazy” it was to witness the surreal scene.

Although the investigation into the massacre has only just begun, Paddock was located by law enforcement in his hotel room along with at least 10 rifles. Authorities have executed a warrant on his home within a retirement community in Mesquite, Nevada, and as of now, there are many more questions than answers surrounding this senseless tragedy.

We will, of course, continue to update the situation as further developments unfold.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Dan Bilzerian
TAGSDAN BILZERIANGUN VIOLENCELAS VEGASlas vegas mass shooting

The RX

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

09.26.17 6 days ago
An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

09.26.17 6 days ago
Travis Meadows’ ‘First Cigarette’ Is The Height Of Country Myth-Making

Travis Meadows’ ‘First Cigarette’ Is The Height Of Country Myth-Making

09.25.17 7 days ago
Growing Up And Growing Older With Fleet Foxes

Growing Up And Growing Older With Fleet Foxes

09.25.17 1 week ago
Rapsody Perfects Her Craft And Proves She Belongs On Top Of The Rap Game With ‘Laila’s Wisdom’

Rapsody Perfects Her Craft And Proves She Belongs On Top Of The Rap Game With ‘Laila’s Wisdom’

09.25.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
Drowning In Phoebe Bridgers’ Brutal, Minimal Debut ‘Stranger In The Alps’

Drowning In Phoebe Bridgers’ Brutal, Minimal Debut ‘Stranger In The Alps’

09.21.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP