If you think about it, the 1990s were the last truly quaint decade, before technology and widespread internet usage became commonplace. It was a decade of cheesiness with a good dose of angst, and really, what better to celebrate it than with this tribute to dancing in ’90s movies, appropriately set to Fatboy Slim’s 1998 hit “Praise You.” The supercut comes to us compliments of video editor Robert Jones, who previously brought us a tribute to dancing in ’80s movies, and features a whopping 86 movie clips in the nearly four minute long video.

Be on the look out for ’90s staples such as Clueless, Empire Records, Ace Ventura, The Mask, Dumb and Dumber, (really, anything from the ’90s starring Jim Carrey), Office Space, Reality Bites, American Pie, Never Been Kissed, Pulp Fiction, and of course, the film with arguably the best dance sequence of the ’90s, Romy and Michelle’s High School Reunion. (The aforementioned Pulp Fiction dance sequence coming in at a close second. Come at me bros.)

Aw heck, when you’re done that might as watch the Romy and Michelle dance sequence in full, and while you’re at it check out the original video for “Praise You” directed by none other than Spike Jonze.