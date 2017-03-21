Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Viewers of Monday night’s season 24 (!!!) premiere of Dancing with the Stars apparently couldn’t help noticing the overt sexual chemistry between 29-year-old professional bull-rider Bonner Bolton and 31-year-old dancer Sharna Burgess during their cowboy-themed cha cha. This was exacerbated when, immediately following their steamy performance, Bolton absentmindedly appeared to place his hand over the crotch area of his partner’s daisy duke shorts. Burgess quickly brushed his hand away, but unfortunately for them, the moment was caught on live television and quickly became A Thing as fans freaked the hell out on Twitter.