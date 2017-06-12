Delta And Bank Of America Drop New York’s Public Theater Sponsorship Over Mock Trump Assassination

Web Culture Editor
06.12.17

Shutterstock

Delta and Bank of America have both pulled funding from New York’s Public Theater over a Shakespeare in the Park production of Julius Caesar that depicts Caesar as Donald Trump and his wife Calpurnia as Melania. Of course, the problem being — as anyone familiar with Shakespeare’s 16th century tragedy can tell you — is that the play ends with the Caesar’s brutal assassination. The scene in question can be described as Caesar-Trump being “stabbed to death by women and minorities on stage,” if the parallel wasn’t clear enough already.

For what it’s worth, the Public Theater did issue a warning on the theater’s website for the production, with a note from the theater’s artistic director Oskar Eustis reading: “Julius Caesar can be read as a warning parable to those who try to fight for democracy by undemocratic means. To fight the tyrant does not mean imitating him.”

However on Sunday, shortly after Delta pulled its support, Bank of America released the following statement on Twitter:

Bank of America supports arts programs worldwide, including an 11-year partnership with The Public Theater and Shakespeare in the Park. The Public Theater chose to present Julius Caesar in a way that was intended to provoke and offend. Had this intention been made known to us, we would have decided not to sponsor it. We are withdrawing our funding from this production.

The president’s eldest son Donald Trump Jr. also expressed his outrage over the scene, retweeting a Fox News article about the production:

Around The Web

TAGSBANK OF AMERICADELTAdonald trumpJULIUS CAESARSHAKESPEAREWILLIAM SHAKESPEARE

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

Phoenix’s Sun-Kissed ‘Ti Amo’ Is Necessary Pop Escapism For Summer 2017

Phoenix’s Sun-Kissed ‘Ti Amo’ Is Necessary Pop Escapism For Summer 2017

06.09.17 3 days ago
Here Are The Unmissable Country Albums From 2017 So Far

Here Are The Unmissable Country Albums From 2017 So Far

06.09.17 3 days ago 6 Comments
Katy Perry Officially Makes Her Return With The Release Of ‘Witness’

Katy Perry Officially Makes Her Return With The Release Of ‘Witness’

06.09.17 3 days ago 2 Comments
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Albums Of 2017 So Far, Plus His Top Five Sleeper Records

Steven Hyden’s Favorite Albums Of 2017 So Far, Plus His Top Five Sleeper Records

06.08.17 4 days ago 6 Comments
Arcade Fire Debuts The Funky, Sprawling New Song ‘No Signs Of Life’ In England

Arcade Fire Debuts The Funky, Sprawling New Song ‘No Signs Of Life’ In England

06.07.17 5 days ago
M.I.A. Calls Back To Depeche Mode On Her Simmering New Single ‘Goals’

M.I.A. Calls Back To Depeche Mode On Her Simmering New Single ‘Goals’

06.07.17 5 days ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP