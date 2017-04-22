Boy With Vitiligo Meets Dog With Vitiligo And Cuteness Ensues

Would You Share An Airplane Armrest With This Dog? The Internet Responds With An Emphatic ‘Yes’

#Dogs
Trending Writer
04.22.17

Look at that rather dapper dog seated next to you on the flight. Is that a dandy? A party animal? Or something to be wary of? (Don’t answer, United.) This situation presented itself on a Delta flight when NBC political analyst Mark Halperin met his row neighbor and took a picture for the world to see.

As is internet law, Twitter was filled excitement about the traveling dog. (It’s a bit like when the kids at Springfield Elementary went berserk for a dog in the vents.) Halperin’s caption of “Seriously, @delta??!?” was interpreted a few different ways on social media. There was the “yeah, that dog is industrial grade cute, you lucky flight enthusiast” crowd, the “are you complaining about having a bow-tied dog, no, HERO, next to you?” crowd and just folks that like talking about dogs on a silly social media service because why not?

Around The Web

TOPICS#Dogs
TAGSair travelDELTADogsinternet reactionstwitter reactions

First 100 Days

Tracking Donald Trump’s Ongoing Stream Of Policy Reversals

Tracking Donald Trump’s Ongoing Stream Of Policy Reversals

04.21.17 1 day ago
Report: The GOP’s Latest Healthcare Plan Could Price You Out Of Coverage If You Get Sick

Report: The GOP’s Latest Healthcare Plan Could Price You Out Of Coverage If You Get Sick

04.20.17 2 days ago 10 Comments
Can Volunteers And Private Donations Combat Trump’s Potential Budget Cuts?

Can Volunteers And Private Donations Combat Trump’s Potential Budget Cuts?

04.18.17 4 days ago
Donald Trump’s Latest Negotiating Tactic On Healthcare Could Hurt Your Subsidies

Donald Trump’s Latest Negotiating Tactic On Healthcare Could Hurt Your Subsidies

04.13.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
Is Trump’s War On Fuel Economy Really Going To Hurt The Environment And Save Jobs?

Is Trump’s War On Fuel Economy Really Going To Hurt The Environment And Save Jobs?

and 04.10.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
The Neil Gorsuch Scorecard: Will Trump’s Supreme Court Pick Make The Cut?

The Neil Gorsuch Scorecard: Will Trump’s Supreme Court Pick Make The Cut?

04.04.17 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP