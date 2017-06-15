UPROXX
News
Sections
Main
The Power Of Activism
How We Bring About Change
The Intercept
Fearless, Adversarial Journalism
Featured
News
Jeff Sessions Can’t Remember Anything
News
Meet The Activists Fighting To Remove Big Oil From California Politics
Entertainment
Sections
TV
Movies
Hitfix
Where Entertainment Fandom Lives
What's Alan Watching
Inside Television with Alan Sepinwall
Gaming
Web Culture
Featured
Sepinwall
Offred Hits A Breaking Point In ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Finale
ProWrestling
Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin And Liz Flahive On Taking Netflix’s ‘GLOW’ From ’80s Cheese To Prestige TV
Music
Sections
Main
RealTalk
Hip-Hop and Rap on UPROXX
Uncharted
Discovering New Artists Before They Chart
Featured
Music
On ‘Witness’ Katy Perry Borrows Everything She Sees, But Completely Lacks Vision
Music
Anita Pallenberg, ‘The Female Rolling Stone,’ Dies At 73
Sports
Sections
Main
Dime
NBA on UPROXX
With Spandex
Pro Wrestling on UPROXX
Brawler
MMA on UPROXX -- coming soon
Featured
DimeMag
How The Golden State Warriors Won Their Second NBA Title In Three Years
ProWrestling
The Best And Worst Of WWE Smackdown Live 6/13/17: Lana! Danger Zone!
Life & Discovery
Sections
Main
Style
Remixing The Classics With The Now
Food & Drink
Smart and fresh, never basic
Travel & Adventure
Explore The World You Are Inheriting
Health
Lifehack Your Body and Soul
Featured
Life
How One Surfboard Craftsman Is Remixing His Father’s Historic Legacy
Style
The Subtle Art Of Adding Vintage Clothes To Your Wardrobe
Video
Featured
Meet The Activists Fighting To Remove Big Oil From California Politics
The Untold Story Of WCW’s Glacier, And The Battle To Find Personal Happiness In Professional Wrestling
What Does It Take To Be A Sneaker Craftsman?
See More...
Search for:
About
About
Corporate
Privacy
Terms
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Get UPROXX Everywhere.
Follow @UPROXX
Follow UPROXX
Member
Sign Up
Sign In
DeMario Jackson Issues His Own Statement On The ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Controversy: ‘My Character Has Been Assassinated’
Andrew Roberts
Managing Editor, Trending
06.15.17
Facebook
Twitter
EMAIL
Rolling Stone
Share This
Facebook
Twitter
EMAIL
Around The Web
TAGS
bachelor in paradise
THE BACHELOR
THE BACHELORETTE
Join The Discussion:
Log In With
Sign In With Facebook
Sign In With Twitter
Sign In With Email
Profile
By: Andrew Roberts
06.15.2017 @ 1:12 AM
"DeMario Jackson Issues His Own Statement On The ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Controversy: ‘My Character Has Been Assassinated’"
Cancel reply
View all comments
Soundtrack Of Summer 2017
Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls
Caitlin White
06.13.17
2 days ago
Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp
Alex Galbraith
06.13.17
2 days ago
3 Comments
Phoenix’s Sun-Kissed ‘Ti Amo’ Is Necessary Pop Escapism For Summer 2017
Caitlin White
06.09.17
5 days ago
Here Are The Unmissable Country Albums From 2017 So Far
Caitlin White
06.09.17
6 days ago
8 Comments
Katy Perry Officially Makes Her Return With The Release Of ‘Witness’
Bansky Gonzalez
06.09.17
6 days ago
2 Comments
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Albums Of 2017 So Far, Plus His Top Five Sleeper Records
Steven Hyden
06.08.17
7 days ago
8 Comments
UPROXX
Job at Uproxx
Contact
Advertising
About UPROXX
Privacy Policy
Staff
Powered by
WordPress.com VIP
Join The Discussion: Log In With