Trump Voter Fraud Theorist Gets Destroyed

Denis Leary Isn’t Ashamed To Admit He Looks Just Like Kellyanne Conway

stacey-ritzen
Web Culture Editor
02.01.17 5 Comments

Getty / Uproxx

Kellyanne Conway is the former campaign manager and strategist to Donald Trump; now counselor to him as President of the United States (I will never be comfortable typing that), who famously coined the term “alternative facts” to skirt around the fact that the administration she dutifully serves is gaslighting our great nation. Denis Leary on the other hand, is an actor, writer, and standup comedian who started working in comedy in Boston in the early ’80s and is known for television and film roles in everything from The Ref to FX’s Rescue Me and Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll.

On paper, these two may not seem like they have much in common (Kellyanne Conway’s brief foray into comedy notwithstanding lololololol), except for the fact that, oh, they look exactly alike. You saw the picture up top. That shit is uncanny, right?

The similarity was first pointed out by British comedian David Baddiel on Twitter yesterday, who is convinced that Conway is not even a real person (as many of us have probably suspected), but one of Leary’s creations.

TAGSDENIS LEARYKellyanne Conway
Author Profile Picture
Stacey lives in West Philadelphia where she enjoyed brief internet fame for live tweeting her neighbor having sex.

Around The Web

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 2 days ago
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 3 weeks ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

01.04.17 4 weeks ago 5 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 1 month ago 12 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 2 months ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP