Don Lemon is so drunk right now he’s spilling his heart on #CNNNYE for his New Year’s Resolution. 😂 pic.twitter.com/52npFU7Pmc — Josh Sánchez (@jnsanchez) January 1, 2017

Poor Holiday Don Lemon. He got his ear pierced on live TV but was still eclipsed by Mariah Carey’s trainwreck performance on New Year’s Eve. You gotta feel for the guy, if only because he aimed for magnificent revelry only to deliver second-place antics on the the drunkest U.S. holiday. In the above video, Lemon can be heard rambling for ages about his love life (on CNN) while Brooke Baldwin nodded along: