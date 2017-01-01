Don Lemon is so drunk right now he’s spilling his heart on #CNNNYE for his New Year’s Resolution. 😂 pic.twitter.com/52npFU7Pmc
— Josh Sánchez (@jnsanchez) January 1, 2017
Poor Holiday Don Lemon. He got his ear pierced on live TV but was still eclipsed by Mariah Carey’s trainwreck performance on New Year’s Eve. You gotta feel for the guy, if only because he aimed for magnificent revelry only to deliver second-place antics on the the drunkest U.S. holiday. In the above video, Lemon can be heard rambling for ages about his love life (on CNN) while Brooke Baldwin nodded along:
“I live my life to the fullest. The thing is, I need a little more balance in work-life. I may be open to a relationship this year, I wasn’t before … actually being available to be in a relationship …. I’m a bad person to date. I’m not selfish, but I’m very self-centered … yeah, I’m not going to be as self-centered. I don’t care what people think about me. I do what I want because it’s my life.”
Who’s the better drunk. Joe Namath or Don Lemon?