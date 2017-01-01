.@donlemon just got his ear pierced at a bar in New Orleans live on CNN #CNNNYE pic.twitter.com/6PjtigExU3 — CNN (@CNN) January 1, 2017

CNN anchor Don Lemon‘s annual live New Year’s Eve exploits are swiftly becoming the stuff of legends. This year, he teased the audience with the possibility of a tattoo or piercing at a New Orleans bar. In the end, Lemon chose a piercing because Jan. 1 regret is a terrible thing.

Sadly for the viewing audience, Brooke Baldwin made Lemon keep his shirt closed, so Kathy Griffin’s shouted request for a nipple piercing was not granted. So, Lemon took a shot (was it real?) and prepared for pain, which came in the form of an ear piercing. He took it like a champ, grimace and all.

One year ago, Lemon made headlines by complimenting Kathy Griffin’s “rack” while drinking away the evening near a hot tub. This year, Lemon was even more ready to rumble, and this prep photo is pretty darn great.

So the tattoo/piercing artist is here w/ me & @brookebcnn. Which will it be & where? Live on #cnnnye @spottedcatmusicclub pic.twitter.com/uik9d8ldOo — Don Lemon (@donlemon) January 1, 2017

What will the rest of New Year’s Eve hold? Anything is possible on an evening when Van Jones plops a kiss on Jeffrey Lord’s cheek. Anderson Cooper and Kathy Griffin have been trading loaded barbs all night, so there’s still more room for madness.