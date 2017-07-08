‘Gotham’ Star Donal Logue’s Missing Daughter Jade Has Been Found

Getty Image

Donal Logue’s 16-year-old daughter Jade is reported to be safe and sound after going missing nearly two weeks ago in Brooklyn. The Gotham actor quickly confirmed the news on Twitter.

“Thank you ALL for the love and support,” wrote Logue on Saturday afternoon. “We are good. Kasey and I wish to thank the NYPD. FBI, @MissingKids and countless others.”

“Jade Logue has been found,” tweeted her mother Kasey Smith. “Thank you to everyone for the support, love. Far and wide support. Beyond grateful”

A rep for Logue confirmed to multiple outlets earlier in the day that Jade was found and now at home with her family.

“Jade is now safely back home with her family,” the actor’s rep told E! News. “Donal is incredibly thankful for everyone’s support, and especially to the NYPD, FBI and Team Adam NCMEC for her safe return.”

Donal Logue and Kasey Smith reached out to the public for help in finding their missing daughter. Friend and peer Danny Trejo recorded a video on their behalf asking for Jade’s safe return.

“Whoever has Jade, I wanna plead with you, please, just drop her off anywhere. She’ll find her way home,” he said. “This got a lot bigger than you thought. I know that you don’t want to get the people that you’re dealing with in trouble. So please, just drop her off, there’ll be no questions asked. We’ll find her.”

No details have been provided at this stage as to how Jade was reunited with her family.

(Via E! News)