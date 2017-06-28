The NYPD Is On The Search For Donal Logue’s Missing Teenage Child

Getty Image

The New York Police Department confirmed Wednesday that it is officially leading a search for 16-year-old Jade Logue, the teenage child of Donal Logue — the actor known for the critically beloved series Terriers, who is currently appearing on Fox’s Gotham.

Jade was last seen around 2 p.m. on Monday at the Barclays Center in Fort Greene, Brooklyn, according to Logue, who tweeted (and later deleted) that Jade is six-foot-two inches tall, 180 pounds, and was wearing a lime green hoodie and dark green military parka at the time she disappeared. Logue reported Jade missing around 1 a.m. on Tuesday morning. Authorities also say Jade was wearing a grey baseball cap at the time she disappeared.

Jade is transgender and identifies as female, after changing her name from “Arlo,” in the past year or so. In April of 2016 she allegedly posted on social media: “Shout-out to being trans, can’t wait to be assaulted for absolutely no reason other than existing.”

Authorities are urging anyone with information on Jade’s whereabouts to call 1800-577-TIPS. It’s with any hope that she is reunited with her family quickly and safely.

In 2014, Logue posted the following photo of Jade and his other son Finn on Twitter, which Wikipedia says was taken during a trip to Ireland in 2007:

(Via NY Daily News, Heavy.com)