This is a full transcript of President Trump's speech to his Black History Month event. pic.twitter.com/uJ9iXvUOGr — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) February 1, 2017

Wednesday morning Donald Trump held an event in Washington to celebrate Black History Month, and the accompanying speech he gave — transcribed above by Daniel Dale of the Toronto Star — was very much what we’ve come to expect from Donald Trump as president. In it, he preened about having won the election, quickly mentioned the hard work and sacrifice of African-Americans, complained about the media, described abolitionist Frederick Douglass as “somebody who’s done an amazing job,” talked about himself some more, and insulted the inner cities.

All in all, it was a pretty typical Trumpian affair, as you can tell by the brief excerpt below:

Last month we celebrated the life of Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. whose incredible example is unique in American history. You read all about Dr. Martin Luther King a week ago when somebody said I took the statue out of my office. And it turned out that that was fake news. The statue is cherished. It’s one of the favorite things – and we have some good ones. We have Lincoln, and we have Jefferson, and we have Dr. Martin Luther King. And we have other. But they said the statue, the bust, of Dr. Martin Luther King was taken out of the office. And it was never even touched. So I think it was a disgrace, but that’s the way the press is. It’s very unfortunate.

Nothing you can really add to that! But of course, Trump wasn’t going to get off that easy, as Twitter users got the hashtag #TrumpBlackHistory fired up, ridiculing his terrible, awful, no good speech. To start us off, comedian Franchesca Ramsey was especially savage.