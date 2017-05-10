Getty Image

On Tuesday, Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey was quick to denounce President Trump’s surprise decision to fire James Comey as FBI director, calling the ouster “Nixonian.” The Twitter account of the Nixon Library was quick to offer a correction.

However, Trump is doing his best to embody the spirit of Nixon in another way: in a surprise meeting with Henry Kissinger, the man who drafted the Paris Peace Accords. In his first public comments since firing Comey, Trump said he did it because Comey “wasn’t doing a good job” much like Archibald Cox likely wasn’t doing a good job when he was fired as special prosecutor investigating the DNC break-in at the Watergate Hotel.

Trump was sitting with Henry Kissinger – an apparent surprise meeting that was NOT on the president’s official schedule. — NPR (@NPR) May 10, 2017

It didn’t take long for Twitter to offer commentary on the latest baffling decision by Trump.