Is Trump The Most Expensive President Ever?

President Trump Met With Henry Kissinger In The Oval Office, And People Made So Many Nixon Comparisons

05.10.17 1 hour ago 2 Comments

Getty Image

On Tuesday, Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey was quick to denounce President Trump’s surprise decision to fire James Comey as FBI director, calling the ouster “Nixonian.” The Twitter account of the Nixon Library was quick to offer a correction.

However, Trump is doing his best to embody the spirit of Nixon in another way: in a surprise meeting with Henry Kissinger, the man who drafted the Paris Peace Accords. In his first public comments since firing Comey, Trump said he did it because Comey “wasn’t doing a good job” much like Archibald Cox likely wasn’t doing a good job when he was fired as special prosecutor investigating the DNC break-in at the Watergate Hotel.

It didn’t take long for Twitter to offer commentary on the latest baffling decision by Trump.

Around The Web

TAGSdonald trumpHenry Kissingerinternet reactionsjames comeyRICHARD NIXON

Innovative Minds

Meet The Young CEO Who’s Taking On Apple In The Smart Earbud Race

Meet The Young CEO Who’s Taking On Apple In The Smart Earbud Race

05.10.17 3 hours ago
This Teen’s Simple Device Could Revolutionize Travel Safety

This Teen’s Simple Device Could Revolutionize Travel Safety

05.09.17 1 day ago 3 Comments
These Revolutionary Programs Are Helping Native American Kids Chase Careers In Science, Technology, And Engineering

These Revolutionary Programs Are Helping Native American Kids Chase Careers In Science, Technology, And Engineering

05.05.17 5 days ago 2 Comments
Meet The Food Lab Using Science To Understand The Joys Of Eating

Meet The Food Lab Using Science To Understand The Joys Of Eating

05.04.17 6 days ago
This ‘Drone Camp’ Is Inspiring Kids To Learn About STEM

This ‘Drone Camp’ Is Inspiring Kids To Learn About STEM

05.03.17 7 days ago
How Drone Technology Is Helping Us Better Understand The Animal Kingdom

How Drone Technology Is Helping Us Better Understand The Animal Kingdom

05.03.17 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP