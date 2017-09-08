Add ‘Irma’ To The List Of Words Donald Trump Pronounces Horribly Wrong

#Internet Reactions #Donald Trump
09.08.17

Right now, what started out as the strongest hurricane in recorded history — although now, downgraded to a Category 4 storm — is making its way to landfall in the United States after causing widespread devastation in the Caribbean. This comes right as Houston is still struggling to even begin to recover from Hurricane Harvey last month. Things are pretty bad right now, and we need a strong leader to guide our nation through this.

On Friday, President Donald Trump recorded a message to Americans about Hurricane Irma and released it on Twitter.

And. Then. He. Said. The. Name. Of. The. Hurricane. Wrong.

My fellow Americans, as Hurricane Irmer approaches, my administration is working closely with our state and local partners to help save lives, protect families, and assist those in need…

Hurricane Irmer. HURRICANE IRMER. IT’S A FOUR LETTER WORD. YOU HAD ONE JOB.

So now we can add “Irma” to the very, very long list of words the President of the United States cannot pronounce, such as “Beyonce,” “industry,” “premeditation,” “Nevada,” of course, “China,” and many, many more. It’s safe to say that “Irmer” is officially the new “covfefe.”

And as such, naturally, the internet immediately began having a field day with it, as Twitter reacted with bewilderment and amusement:

