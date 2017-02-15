Getty Image

On June 4, 2014, Donald Trump, an occasional nuisance who you could mostly avoid (as long as you didn’t watch NBC on Monday nights), tweeted, “Are you allowed to impeach a president for gross incompetence?” He was, of course, referring to then-President Barack Obama, but nearly three years later, it’s a question millions have asked about now-President Donald Trump. Especially after the week his administration has been having.

On Monday, Gen. Michael Flynn resigned as National Security Advisor after the Justice Department deemed him “potentially vulnerable to Russian blackmail” (something that Trump knew about for weeks). On Tuesday, Senior Advisor Stephen Miller’s openly hostile past with minorities was discovered; Kellyanne Conway was grilled by Matt Lauer (Matt Lauer!) and retweeted a white nationalist; and, according to the “failing” New York Times, “phone records and intercepted calls show that members of Donald J. Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and other Trump associates had repeated contacts with senior Russian intelligence officials in the year before the election.” On Wednesday… well, it’s still early, but Twitter is already having a party.

The hashtag “#TrumpImpeachmentParty” has been trending since Tuesday night, and it shows no sign of stopping. There ain’t no party like an impeachment party, ’cause an impeachment party don’t stop… until someone gets impeached (which the Russian government is genuinely worried about).