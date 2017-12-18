Donald Trump Jr. Is Getting Roasted For Sharing A Picture Of His Birthday ‘Cake’

#Ted Cruz #Internet Reactions
12.18.17 1 day ago 9 Comments

Getty Image

Donald Trump Jr. turns 40 on December 31, so to celebrate this significant milestone — not to mention, potentially the last birthday in awhile he might be spending as a free man — some friends of his decided to get him an early birthday present, which the eldest Trump son shared on Instagram posing with a smiling Ted Cruz. (Cruz, of course, fresh off his Twitter squabble with Mark Hamill.)

Except … That’s not a cake.

What Trump Jr. is holding in his hands does appear to be a large cookie with Barack Obama’s 2008 campaign posted designed by artist Shepard Fairey drawn crudely on in icing, and not even centered on the damn cookie for that matter. This would hardly be the first time Trump Jr. has been ridiculed on social media, and unsurprisingly plenty of folks jumped in to point out the obvious — along with a handful of other stray observations.

Here are just a handful of the comments to the post:

Doesn’t look like our last great President…oh well, enjoy it now because you, Daddy &amp; Jared won’t get treats like that in prison.

You’re nothing but a bunch of damn children…

You’re an idiot @donaldjtrumpjr. I understand Obama is awesome and who wouldn’t want something with Obama on it. But it would suit you much better to get lesson on how to act from @barackobama. You could have put your cartoon version on the cookie of Beavis &amp; Butthead. A portrait of you and your brother.

A smart, tough cookie book-ended by two clueless Twinkies. How appropriate.

Also, you look like an idiot. Too bad money can’t buy you class.

I can’t wait until you ppl are arrested.

Why are you guys so obsessed with Obama? It’s bordering on crazy at this point.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Ted Cruz#Internet Reactions
TAGSdonald trump jr.internet reactionsted cruz

Best Of 2017

In Memoriam: A Tribute To The TV Shows We Lost In 2017

In Memoriam: A Tribute To The TV Shows We Lost In 2017

12.19.17 2 hours ago
The Best Stand-Up Comedy Specials Of 2017

The Best Stand-Up Comedy Specials Of 2017

12.18.17 22 hours ago 10 Comments
The Worst Movie Posters Of 2017

The Worst Movie Posters Of 2017

12.18.17 1 day ago 26 Comments
The Best Movie Posters Of 2017

The Best Movie Posters Of 2017

12.18.17 1 day ago 21 Comments
Alan Sepinwall Picks The 20 Best TV Shows Of 2017

Alan Sepinwall Picks The 20 Best TV Shows Of 2017

12.18.17 1 day ago 35 Comments
Uproxx Writers Remember Their Favorite Meals Of 2017

Uproxx Writers Remember Their Favorite Meals Of 2017

12.17.17 2 days ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP