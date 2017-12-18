Getty Image

Donald Trump Jr. turns 40 on December 31, so to celebrate this significant milestone — not to mention, potentially the last birthday in awhile he might be spending as a free man — some friends of his decided to get him an early birthday present, which the eldest Trump son shared on Instagram posing with a smiling Ted Cruz. (Cruz, of course, fresh off his Twitter squabble with Mark Hamill.)

Except … That’s not a cake.

What Trump Jr. is holding in his hands does appear to be a large cookie with Barack Obama’s 2008 campaign posted designed by artist Shepard Fairey drawn crudely on in icing, and not even centered on the damn cookie for that matter. This would hardly be the first time Trump Jr. has been ridiculed on social media, and unsurprisingly plenty of folks jumped in to point out the obvious — along with a handful of other stray observations.

