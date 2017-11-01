I’m going to take half of Chloe’s candy tonight & give it to some kid who sat at home. It’s never to early to teach her about socialism. pic.twitter.com/3ie9C0jv2G — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 31, 2017

According to this truly spooky scary Halloween tweet, Donald Trump Jr. thinks socialism is defined as follows: Some people work, and others stay home and reap all the benefits. Ironically, socialism is far closer to a neighborhood agreeing to go out and buy candy to pass out to their neighbors and their children in an effort to produce a pleasant, inclusive society in which everyone gets a tasty treat. Even more ironically, most neighborhoods around Halloween participate in a sort of Democratic Socialism by being able to opt out of the whole candy giving thing by simply turning off the light on their front porch.

Anyway, let’s break down Trump Jr.’s tweet here, because it’s really quite interesting. He says: “I’m going to take half of Chloe’s candy tonight & give it to some kid who sat at home. It’s never to (sic) early to teach her about socialism.”

This translates to: Laborer (cute kid in Halloween costume) acquires capital (candy) which is then given to their boss (father) who decides to it to give to someone of their choosing. Possibly for dirt on their political opponent, or information on Russian adoption policies.

This irony crushes the souls of the proletariat (a people that have been treated unkindly by the Trumps on countless occasions) with the force of 65,844,954 frozen Reeses peanut butter cups. And so, the internet went at it.

I'll promise a kid 20 pieces of candy for cleaning her room then only pay her 3. It's never *too early to teach her how Trumps do business. https://t.co/OOmx4qXIi6 — Anthony DeVito (@AnthonyDeVito) November 1, 2017

Because socialists sit at home but trust fund capitalists have the guts to get out of the house and ask people to give them stuff for free! https://t.co/7pO5EgMi6C — Frank Conniff (@FrankConniff) November 1, 2017

why dont you sit at home, make her collect all the candy, and then have her come back and give you 90% of it; teach her capitalism https://t.co/0LFKxV95uT — Rich "Lowtax" Kyanka (@richard_kyanka) October 31, 2017

That’s a good idea. Their parents were probably working, not that you’d know what that’s like. https://t.co/gcSesQM7AZ — Alana Massey-cre (@AlanaMassey) November 1, 2017