Donald Trump Jr. fancies himself somewhat of a rugged hunter type. (The slicked back 80s Reaganaut hair presumably leaves his trophy animals dazed before being killed.) This part of his persona was placed on full display in a New York Times piece that featured the president’s spawn in the woods and clad in plaid. Naturally, Twitter, Instagram and quite possibly the semi-animated corpse of MySpace had a field day with Trump Jr.’s attempt to project outdoorsy contemplation.
Donald Trump Jr.’s ‘New York Times’ Photo Has The Internet Cracking Up And Cracking Jokes
There is one comment
I scrolled all the way down for a Sad Keanu mash-up and now I’m leaving sorely disappointed.