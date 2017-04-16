Donald Trump Jr.’s supposedly running his father’s businesses while President Trump is Making America Great Again, but he’s still finding time to make headlines. Recently, he advocated for a Pizzagate truther to receive a Pulitzer Prize and posed for the New York Times in the most awkward “sitting” photo of all time. And on Saturday, Don Jr. tweeted a new photo that swiftly became all the rage. The image shows a poolside Don wearing a green t-shirt that reads, “Very Fake News.” This is, of course, a reference to his father’s anger-inspired label for CNN, which Trump Sr. amended with an adverb during an extra-combative press conference.
Trump Jr. is no stranger to upsetting people on Twitter. He once compared Syrian refugees to a bowl of Skittles and said that women who can’t handle sexual harassment “don’t belong in the workforce.” This t-shirt, however, has only amused folks, since Don has promised to “buy 5-10,000 of these to pass around to our buddies in the #MSM.” For now, however, he’s content to “model it” for everyone to appreciate.
