05.30.17

After Trump’s only somewhat catastrophic trip abroad to meet with various world leaders and converse on political strategy, the president is returning home to a country that might not be altogether confident about his decision making in regards to international politics and long term plans. The latest reports about Trump’s trip overseas, and a possibly disconcerting one at that, say that he has been telling various other leaders to call him directly on his cell phone rather than on a dedicated and secure line.

While the image of Trump laying in bed, watching Fox News in the morning and texting Putin while he waits for a FaceTime back from Erdogan, is a humorous one on some levels these reports also raise concerns about government security for obvious reasons.

But that doesn’t mean there isn’t time for some hilarious memes and jokes about the situation as well. Sometimes, levity is simply necessary. There were the people that of course went for the easy jokes related to Drake’s “Hotline Bling” or Carly Rae Jepsen’s classic “Call Me Maybe.”

