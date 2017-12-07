Today, our entire nation pauses to REMEMBER PEARL HARBOR—and the brave warriors who on that day stood tall and fought for America. God Bless our HEROES who wear the uniform, and God Bless the United States of America. #PearlHarborRemembranceDay🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/qGhlsPlxtH — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 7, 2017

National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day falls each year on December 7, to honor the 2,403 men and women who were killed in the surprise attack on Pearl Harbor in Hawaii by the Japanese in 1941. On Thursday, Donald and Melania Trump visited the Pearl Harbor Memorial in Honolulu to remember these brave United States citizens, and both took a moment to tweet out their thoughts on the 76th anniversary of the tragedy.

But of course, the first lady got the date wrong, originally noting that it was one month earlier on 11/7/1941 while her husband misquoted FDR’s speech about the attack by tweeting, “A day that will live in infamy!’ December 7, 1941,” when in fact the actual quote was “a date which will live in infamy.”

On Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, Trump gets the quote wrong (it was “a date which will live in infamy”) and Melania gets the date wrong by a month. You had one job. pic.twitter.com/1PkfHYgSRd — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) December 7, 2017

At the very least, Melania (or Melania’s people) had the sense to correct the tweet, while at the time of this writing, nearly two hours later, Trump’s tweet stands uncorrected — which really, is par for the course of his presidency. Maybe FDR was the one who got his own quote wrong! Fake news, etc.

Today we honor Pearl Harbor Heroes. 12/7/1941

Thank you to all military for your courage and sacrifice! pic.twitter.com/fuxvoaXAno — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) December 7, 2017

National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day – “A day that will live in infamy!” December 7, 1941 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 7, 2017

Oh well, in all fairness to the Trumps, these are still not the worst tweets about Peal Harbor. That torch can never be taken away from SpaghettiOs.