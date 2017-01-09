Last night, while accepting her Cecil B. DeMille award at the Golden Globes, Meryl Streep delivered the ultimate mic drop against Donald Trump while never once even mentioning his name. In her speech, Streep admonished Trump for mocking a disabled reporter, while making a plea to protect the free press and the arts. It was moving, powerful, and classy; everything we’ve come to expect from the eight-time Golden Globe winner.

But as usual, Steep’s words fell on deaf ears. It was only a matter of time before Trump responded, heatedly claiming to a New York Times reporter that he had never mocked a disabled reporter and reminding everyone that the actress was just another Hillary supporter.

“I was never mocking anyone,” Mr. Trump said. “I was calling into question a reporter who had gotten nervous because he had changed his story,” arguing that the reporter had been trying to back away from an article he wrote in September 2001 about the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center and elsewhere that month. “People keep saying I intended to mock the reporter’s disability, as if Meryl Streep and others could read my mind, and I did no such thing,” he said in the interview.

Of course, Donald has never had his final say on any given topic until he’s tweeted about it, so early Monday morning (presumably after he had finally watched the speech, since he previously claimed to have not yet seen it) the president-elect railed against Streep on Twitter. Because president-elects apparently have nothing better to do 12 days before inauguration.