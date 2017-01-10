Donald Trump Said He Loved Meryl Streep Before She Was ‘Overrated’

Getty Image

When Donald Trump lashed out at Meryl Streep on Twitter, calling the actress “overrated” literally following her Cecil B. DeMille lifetime achievement acceptance speech at Sunday night’s Golden Globes — in which she subtly bashed the president-elect without so much as uttering his name — you didn’t need to have taken psychology 101 as an undergrad to understand what was really going on in that big orange head of his.

Poor Donald’s feeling were hurt, and hurt something fierce.

Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn't know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes. She is a….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

Hillary flunky who lost big. For the 100th time, I never "mocked" a disabled reporter (would never do that) but simply showed him……. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

"groveling" when he totally changed a 16 year old story that he had written in order to make me look bad. Just more very dishonest media! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

Trump can’t find anyone to perform at his inauguration and all of his celebrity chums have turned their backs on him. He may be about to step into the most important job in the world, but he’s still largely reviled and that eats away at him. It’s why he’s lashing out at celebrities on Twitter at 5 a.m. instead of, oh, preparing to be President of the United States of America.

Look no further than this Hollywood Reporter interview from August of 2015 as proof. In the interview, which took place at the height of his Megyn Kelly “blood coming out of her whatever” scandal following the first Republican debate, Trump was asked about which actresses he loves the most. And his answer, once again, catches him in a sad lie.

Julia Roberts is terrific, and many others. Meryl Streep is excellent; she’s a fine person, too. The problem is I’ll name three or four or five and then the hundred that I know will be insulted, and I don’t mean to insult them.

On the plus side, we’re pretty sure you won’t find any actresses these days who would be insulted by Donald Trump failing to name drop them.

(Hollywood Reporter via Vanity Fair)