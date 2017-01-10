The Biggest Battles We Have To Fight In 2017

Donald Trump Said He Loved Meryl Streep Before She Was ‘Overrated’

Author Profile Picture
Web Culture Editor
01.10.17

Getty Image

When Donald Trump lashed out at Meryl Streep on Twitter, calling the actress “overrated” literally following her Cecil B. DeMille lifetime achievement acceptance speech at Sunday night’s Golden Globes — in which she subtly bashed the president-elect without so much as uttering his name — you didn’t need to have taken psychology 101 as an undergrad to understand what was really going on in that big orange head of his.

Poor Donald’s feeling were hurt, and hurt something fierce.

Trump can’t find anyone to perform at his inauguration and all of his celebrity chums have turned their backs on him. He may be about to step into the most important job in the world, but he’s still largely reviled and that eats away at him. It’s why he’s lashing out at celebrities on Twitter at 5 a.m. instead of, oh, preparing to be President of the United States of America.

Look no further than this Hollywood Reporter interview from August of 2015 as proof. In the interview, which took place at the height of his Megyn Kelly “blood coming out of her whatever” scandal following the first Republican debate, Trump was asked about which actresses he loves the most. And his answer, once again, catches him in a sad lie.

Julia Roberts is terrific, and many others. Meryl Streep is excellent; she’s a fine person, too. The problem is I’ll name three or four or five and then the hundred that I know will be insulted, and I don’t mean to insult them.

On the plus side, we’re pretty sure you won’t find any actresses these days who would be insulted by Donald Trump failing to name drop them.

(Hollywood Reporter via Vanity Fair)

TAGSdonald trumpmeryl streep
Author Profile Picture
Stacey lives in West Philadelphia where she enjoyed brief internet fame for live tweeting her neighbor having sex.

Around The Web

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 2 days ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

12.29.16 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 3 weeks ago 11 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 1 month ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 1 month ago 6 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 1 month ago 30 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP