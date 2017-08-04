Newsweek

Newsweek’s unflattering cover story on Donald Trump landed online earlier in the week, with the magazine painting a picture of the president that’s like a reverse Dorian Gray without any enthusiasm to continue doing the job he was elected to do. The story, titled “Trump, America’s Boy King: Golf and Television Won’t Make America Great Again,” is bad enough, but now it has a cover that cuts right to the heart of the president and won’t be appearing on the walls of Mar-a-Lago any time soon:

The cover features Trump slumped in a recliner while junk food is strewn over his lap and the words “Lazy Boy” float in front, defining him as the low-energy president that had appeared in reports since he assumed the office in January. It’s a striking image, supported by a piece full of them that are not a compliment to Trump’s time in office: