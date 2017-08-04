Newsweek’s unflattering cover story on Donald Trump landed online earlier in the week, with the magazine painting a picture of the president that’s like a reverse Dorian Gray without any enthusiasm to continue doing the job he was elected to do. The story, titled “Trump, America’s Boy King: Golf and Television Won’t Make America Great Again,” is bad enough, but now it has a cover that cuts right to the heart of the president and won’t be appearing on the walls of Mar-a-Lago any time soon:
The cover features Trump slumped in a recliner while junk food is strewn over his lap and the words “Lazy Boy” float in front, defining him as the low-energy president that had appeared in reports since he assumed the office in January. It’s a striking image, supported by a piece full of them that are not a compliment to Trump’s time in office:
When the weekend concludes, Trump returns to the D.C. swamp with all the enthusiasm of an office lackey slouching toward his cubicle on Monday morning. Only six months in, he seems “a most unhappy warrior,” in the words of Trump biographer and CNN commentator Michael D’Antonio. The scowl that haunts his face, the monotone he uses to deliver official pronouncements: These suggest a second-term lame duck dreaming of a lucrative post-Washington book deal…
[He] sits and stews, like Al Bundy, the shoe-selling protagonist of Married … With Children, the sitcom of roiling white discontent that predicted Trump better than any political scientist or pundit. Unsatisfying job, ungrateful children, all around him a nation in decline. Bundy dreams of the days when he was a high school football star; Trump, of his election-night romp through the Upper Midwest.
Change that La Z Boy to Ole Sparky and you’d have it right.
Wow, the picked their moment, didn’t they? They just went for it.
Say what you will, but he hasn’t been lazy. You have an article every 2 hours about what “sources” report. He’s incompetent but not lazy.