Getty Image

In case you somehow missed it, Donald Trump’s latest beef is inexplicably with beloved actress Meryl Streep, who — while accepting her Cecil B. DeMille award at the Golden Globes Sunday night — admonished the president-elect for being a bully, among other things. You could have heard a pin drop as her powerful and poignant remarks captivated the room.

There was one performance this year that stunned me — it sank its hooks in my heart. Not because it was good; there was nothing good about it. But it was effective and it did its job. It made its intended audience laugh, and show their teeth. It was that moment when the person asking to sit in the most respected seat in our country imitated a disabled reporter. It kind of broke my heart when I saw it, and I still can’t get it out of my head, because it wasn’t in a movie. It was real life.

To the surprise of absolutely no one, Trump immediately fired back to a New York Times reporter who asked him to comment, and then doubled down on his remarks by tweeting that Ms. Streep is “one of the most overrated actresses in Hollywood.” Ah, yes. Because apparently three Academy Awards, eight Golden Globes, three Critics’ Choice Awards, ten Peoples’ Choice awards, etc., etc., etc., can be wrong.

The internet was quick to rally around Streep following slight backlash on Twitter, and by Monday morning a new hashtag was born to ponder what else — aside from the great Meryl Streep — Donald Trump thinks is overrated. The results were not kind, and at least one person even saw this coming a mile away.