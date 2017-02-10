Getty Image

On Thursday evening, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals unanimously ruled against Donald Trump‘s proposed Muslim ban, deeming it unconstitutional. While an appeal is likely and this case will probably go onto the Supreme Court, this is still a win for many who remember that America is a nation of immigrants. After this loss for Team Trump was announced, many wondered when (not if) the man himself would respond on Twitter, and boy, he did not disappoint. Sad!

SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2017

You would think that Trump would have learned by now that when he sends off angry tweets he is only giving ammunition to the residents of Twitter dot com, but that lesson has yet to sink in. Instead, the cycle continues. Imagining Trump reading these tweets while pouting in a bathrobe makes them even better.

My fellow Americans: Ask not what your country can do for you, tweet SEE YOU IN COURT instead. — Caroline Siede (@CarolineSiede) February 10, 2017

Three branches was really a smart call by the founders. https://t.co/cxgrPJx1gu — Jason Kander (@JasonKander) February 9, 2017

We have been saying this for a while. https://t.co/JFpVlTYUZm — ACLU National (@ACLU) February 10, 2017

Dear @realDonaldTrump, are you mad bro? With Love, The Internet — Anonymous (@YourAnonNews) February 9, 2017