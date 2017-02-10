The Stories Of Stranded Refugees Are Heartbreaking

Donald Trump Angrily Tweeted About The Appeals Court And Twitter Exploded With Jokes

02.09.17

On Thursday evening, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals unanimously ruled against Donald Trump‘s proposed Muslim ban, deeming it unconstitutional. While an appeal is likely and this case will probably go onto the Supreme Court, this is still a win for many who remember that America is a nation of immigrants. After this loss for Team Trump was announced, many wondered when (not if) the man himself would respond on Twitter, and boy, he did not disappoint. Sad!

You would think that Trump would have learned by now that when he sends off angry tweets he is only giving ammunition to the residents of Twitter dot com, but that lesson has yet to sink in. Instead, the cycle continues. Imagining Trump reading these tweets while pouting in a bathrobe makes them even better.

