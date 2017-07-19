Getty Image

Now that the GOP’s healthcare bill is officially dead on arrival, it’s probably for the best that we all move on as a country and maybe, just maybe, learn to work together. Although while that sounds great in theory, obviously it’s never going to happen as long as Donald Trump is running the show, who took the opportunity on Tuesday to immediately point the finger at Senate Democrats for their stubborn refusal to strip millions of their health insurance, claiming, “We’ll let Obamacare fail and then Democrats are going to come to us.”

By Wednesday morning, the bill’s failure was clearly still a sore subject for Trump, who once again continued his screed against Democrats in 140 characters, tweeting that he would be having lunch at the White House with Republican Senators today to discuss healthcare, adding, “The Republicans never discuss how good their healthcare bill is, & it will get even better at lunchtime. The Dems scream death as OCare dies!”

I will be having lunch at the White House today with Republican Senators concerning healthcare. They MUST keep their promise to America! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 19, 2017

The Republicans never discuss how good their healthcare bill is, & it will get even better at lunchtime.The Dems scream death as OCare dies! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 19, 2017

So pretty much par for the course, given the eloquent and well reasoned level of discourse we’ve come to expect from the president. And as usual, the tweets warranted the same well reasoned reaction of the internet, which pointed out that Trump sounds like he’s come up with the perfect band name and/or music lyrics, and/or something else.