Getty Image

Donald Trump announced his return from his trip to Asia with a pair of tweets on Tuesday night. The second tweet said it was great to be back in the USA — like the famous Chuck Berry tune — and was a positive way to end his Asian adventure. But it was unfortunately undermined by the preceding tweet sent from the president’s account that sent condolences about the wrong mass shooting.

Twitter

While sending well wishes to the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas is a good thing for the president to do, the shooting did happen close to a week ago. Not mentioned is Tuesday’s shooting in Northern California that left five dead and ten injured after a domestic dispute, though most hope that the president just make a slight mistake.