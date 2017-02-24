As someone posted on Reddit, the photo above is really all you need to understand how the latest episode of Doug Benson’s podcast turned out. Doug Loves Movies is a fine show that typically features heroic stoner Doug Benson and a series of guests just having a good time while talking movies or other random things that pop up. There are even some Fallon-like games, but they’re usually fueled by alcohol and not by the devil’s charm.
And despite the podcast going out live, it doesn’t usually go off the rails. Chris Evans called Leonard Maltin a “b*tch” during a trivia portion and things still ran pretty smooth, but the same cannot be said for director Onur Tukel. The Applesauce director is the only person to have been thrown off of Benson’s podcast, with two apparently burying the hatchet after the fact and opening the door for the latest episode embedded below. Tukel was apparently drinking and talking out of turn, forcing the host to kick him from the stage and off the podcast.
★★★…
Most of us want to have good income but dont know how to do that on Internet there are a lot of methods to earn huge sum, but whenever Buddies try that they get trapped in a scam/fraud so I thought to share with you a genuine and guaranteed method for free to earn huge sum of money at home anyone of you interested should visit the page. I am more than sure that you will get best result.
Best Of Luck for new Initiative!
••••••••••••► Trump”s New Opportunities See Here .
✔✔✔✔✔✔✔✔✔✔✔✔✔✔✔✔✔✔✔✔✔✔✔✔✔
❥———————————————————-━━━❥