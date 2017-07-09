Drake Bell Opens Up About His Apparent Feud With Josh Peck: ‘That Was A Shock’

07.09.17

Getty Image

The wedding of Josh Peck brought some unexpected distress for fans of Nickelodeon and his co-star Drake Bell. It seems the former co-star and friend didn’t get an invite to the ceremony and felt a sting of betrayal, taking to social media to release some frustration before deleting the tweets. The reactions to the moment came swiftly and folks claimed they were actually sad that Peck neglected to invite his friend and former television stepbrother.

Since then, most fans have been trying to gather themselves after this blow. They’ve also gotten a reminder courtesy of some humor from John Stamos, who did get an invite to the wedding and let everybody know it. Now we’re getting a fresh view on the story from Bell himself through a new chat with People. The actor and musician works to clean up the mess and confusion from the incident by showing that things aren’t as bad as they seemed:

“He’s been my best friend for 18 years. In all honesty, we talk all the time, we’ve been talking. I was just expecting…”

