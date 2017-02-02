Did You Catch These Callbacks In Rogue One?

A Right-Wing News Site Mistakes A Jar-Jar Binks Joke As Iranian Propaganda

#Star Wars
dan-seitz
Senior Contributor
02.02.17

LucasFilm

Iran has, for years, been at war with the larger Internet, to the point where they tried to build their own. One of their biggest problems was, for a while, they seemed not to realize that it was easy to spot their terrible Photoshop work. So, back in the day, we all made fun of them and moved on with our lives. Except, apparently, the Drudge Report.

The Verge was the first to spot that the Drudge Report, running a story about Iran, just grabbed an image off the internet. First of all, look at this image:

Andrew Husband

Let’s be generous and say they didn’t notice Jar Jar down there. That still leaves the question of why they thought this was an actual photo, since usually missiles all launch in one direction. Needless to say, the internet was swift and merciless in its mockery:

It was first noticed several hours ago and appears to still be up. And if that weren’t quite enough egg on their collective face, take a look at the site’s archives from 2008:

Drudge Report Archives

Yep, they covered the exact story that started all of this. It’s a good reminder to any journalist that Google Image Search is not your friend, and to always remember the stories you’ve covered.

(via The Verge)

TOPICS#Star Wars
TAGSoopsPHOTOSHOPStar Wars
Author Profile Picture
Dan Seitz is a grad student and freelance writer. He currently lives in Boston.

Around The Web

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 7 hours ago 3 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 3 days ago
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 3 weeks ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

01.04.17 4 weeks ago 7 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 1 month ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP