Getty Image

It’s not just your imagination, and do not adjust your sets: this has been a long year. It’s only been 365 days since the 2016 presidential election, when Donald J. Trump was elected as the 45th President of the United States — but thanks to all of the scandal, in-fighting, and constant White House drama, it’s felt like entire lifetimes have passed by. A year ago today, most people didn’t even know who like, Sean Spicer was. Just think about that. By now, Ken Bone seems like all but a distant memory.

Being that today is election day 2017, many are ruminating on the past year. As such, a funny Twitter meme has started to pick up in popularity of people posting photos comparing “me on election day 2016 vs. me on election day 2017” to demonstrate just how much of a toll the past year has taken on most of us. At this point we just have to laugh, otherwise we’d cry. And if that’s not depressing enough as it is, consider the fact that we’re still three full years away from the 2020 presidential election. Three years. We’re all going to look like Brad Pitt at the beginning of Benjamin Buttons by then.