Hilarity Ensues When Three British Dudes Try To Pry A Bicycle Off An Electric Fence

Author Profile Picture
Web Culture Editor
01.10.17

Subscribe to UPROXX

Before you play the above video, you should probably first click here on this link and have this other video playing in the background. Trust me when I say it will be important in your overall viewing experience.

Now that we’ve gotten that out of the way, feast your eyes on these three British blokes who somehow managed to get one of their bicycles caught in an electric fence. As far as how they got the bicycle caught in the fence in the first place is mostly inconsequential, however the YouTube description offers the following explanation:

Whilst pedaling today my mate Paul went to put his bike over a fence. Half way though he realized that it was electric! So he dropped it on the fence. This is a video of him and my mate Al trying to get it off! Please excuse the swearing and oh yes by the way the clicking sound is the electric pulsing!!

Unfortunately we don’t have video of the bike actually getting caught in the fence, like a fly in an electrically charged spider’s web spun of steel, but what transpires is three-and-a-half minutes of grunting, yelping, and polite-sounding British swearing, as the men resort back to caveman times using crude tools (large sticks) in an attempt to pry the bicycle free.

Let’s just say by the end of it, they probably learned their lesson about lifting bicycles over strange fences.

(Via Reddit)

TAGSBICYCLESBRITISH PEOPLEELECTRIC FENCESFails
Author Profile Picture
Stacey lives in West Philadelphia where she enjoyed brief internet fame for live tweeting her neighbor having sex.

Around The Web

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 2 days ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

12.29.16 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 3 weeks ago 11 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 1 month ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 1 month ago 6 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 1 month ago 30 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP