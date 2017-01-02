Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Eminem for the PBS crowd? Why not. As long as this nudges us forward to a world where the P-Pals do “Purple Pills,” we’re happy to be along for the ride. Ladies, please don’t fight. P-Pals are here all night!

Aardvark doofus and fist clencher extraordinaire Arthur embraces his inner Em (but not his Slim Shady) in this tidy lil’ mashup combining the animated kids series with the rapper’s post-drugs ballad. Stitched together by Mylo the Cat, Arthur spits out NSFW lines and powers through that “feed it beans” chunklet like a trooper with twenty years of TV experience. Funzos for all! Are there wardrobe charges in this thing? You better believe it, Buster. Leather jackets, trench coats and trademark eyewear all weasel (aardvark?) their way into the mix with winning results.

Clocking in at roughly 90 seconds, this interpretation of “Not Afraid” chugs along efficiently without wearing out its welcome or ending with Arthur threatening to decapitate Clifford. Sensible approach. (Chance The Rapper would approve.) There’s a strong possibility that this clip will double as an unlikely soundtrack for some panicky New Year’s resolution sit-ups, so we wish you the bellyfire of Arthur in 2017. Just don’t make us get out of bed.